Dani Rovira will present a comedy program on TVE

Actor Dani Rovira will debut as the host of a new entertainment space that will premiere La 1 soon in prime time. “An original, fun, fresh, intelligent, good-humored and public service format produced by RTVE in collaboration with Good Mood and The Pool“, as reported by the chain in a press release.

Daniel Écija and Andrés Varela are the executive producers of this show that will include sketches, reports and interviews, impregnated by the personality of Dani Rovira. Along with the comedian, well-known collaborators will participate who will contribute their personality and point of view to tell all kinds of stories and news.

Fully cured

Six months after announcing on social media that he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the actor announced that the nightmare was over. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life. I’M CURE! “, he wrote euphoric. “Everything ends and everything starts today. 6 months of climbing one of the toughest mountains I have ever faced, but finally I reached the top and believe me, the views from here are beautiful and revealing“.

“IM in love with life. I am no better than anyone, but what I am sure of is that the Dani who has reached the top is infinitely better than the one that a year ago roamed through unimportant plains“, he concluded in his message.

The popularity of Dani Rovira (Málaga, 1980) before his appearances in the cinema started from the monologues. Comedy Central (then Paramoun Comedy) with Pata negra and New Comedians (Central de comicos) and became one of the most followed participants. He also appeared with great success in Comedy club and in series like B&B, word of mouth, revision of Journalists in Telecinco.

