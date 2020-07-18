Dani Rovira and Michelle Jenner meet in ‘Lost Miamor’

Mario (Dani Rovira) and Olivia (Michelle Jenner) fall madly in love. One afternoon, considering that every relationship ends, they end up breaking up. During the fight, Miamor, the stray cat adopted by both and who only attends if they speak to him in Valencian, escapes and disappears, like the love that united them. For a time, Olivia will consider love and the pussycat dead, while Mario keeps him alive on the sly. Like Schrödinger’s cat, the love between the two remains alive and dead at the same time, until one fine day, when she seems to have been definitively resurrected, Olivia feels the victim of a deception and decides to declare war on Mario; one in which, as in the love that still breathes, everything can count.

From the director of Eight Basque surnames

After breaking the box office and making history in Spanish cinema with Eight Basque surnames (2014) and the sequel Eight Catalan surnames (2015), Emilio Martínez-Lázaro tried to repeat formula with Lost miamor. Thus, for the third consecutive film, it featured Dani Rovira as a great protagonist of another romantic comedy that did not have the same repercussion as the two previous films by the Madrid director.

Along with Dani Rovira, the other great protagonist of, to date, the last story that Martínez-Lázaro has brought to the big screen is Michelle Jenner. Both shared the project for the first time, leading a cast in which the presence of Antonio Dechent, who would return to work with Rovira in Los Japan (2019), and from a Antonio Resines who plays a small role without great importance in the plot.

Esp., 2005. Romance. 103 min. Dir .: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Int .: Dani Rovira, Michelle Jenner, Antonio Dechent, Will Shephard, Vito Sanz, Pablo Carbonell, Maite Sandoval, Daniel Pérez Prada, Veki G. Velilla, Antonio Resines.

