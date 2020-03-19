Dan McDermott Named President Of Original Programming At AMC, David Beck Joins As EVP Strategy

AMC Networks Leisure Group has tapped trade veteran Dan McDermott, most lately head of the Lionsgate and BBC Studios scripted TV partnership, as president of unique programming and co-president of AMC Studios. He fills the void left by the August departure of David Madden, who exited as President of Programming for the AMC Leisure Networks Group and AMC Studios amid a restructuring when AMC Studios was built-in into the corporate’s Leisure Networks Group run by Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios.

McDermott will function co-president of AMC Studios alongside Stefan Reinhardt, who oversees enterprise operations and studio manufacturing. Each report back to Barnett.

Additionally becoming a member of AMC Networks is David Beck, most lately EVP of technique and operations at WarnerMedia. He has been appointed as EVP and head of programming technique and enterprise operations. Beck additionally studies to Barnett.

“These two excellent leaders arrive as we reshape our firm to place our passionate audiences and premium content material on the coronary heart of our operations. No person can thrive right this moment in our fast-moving trade with no nimble construction and distinctive groups led by excellent folks, that’s what we’re constructing at AMC Networks,” Barnett stated.

McDermott will probably be based mostly in Los Angeles and can oversee content material creation throughout the Leisure Group’s community manufacturers together with AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, in addition to AMC Studios.

He’ll lead an government group that features Ben Davis, EVP of scripted programming for AMC Studios and, for the Leisure Group, Kristin Jones, EVP of worldwide programming and programming innovation, Susie Fitzgerald, EVP of scripted programming and Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction and various programming.

After a decade working as a author and companion in Di Bonaventura Footage Tv, McDermott returned to the TV government ranks in Might 2019 when he was tapped to go BBC Studios and Lionsgate’s tv partnership. Underneath his management, the partnership had a really sturdy first growth cycle with numerous gross sales, making Deadline’s Overachievers of 2020 Pilot Season checklist with two pilot orders, for Fox’s This Nation and CBS’ Ghosts. The success made McDermott a sizzling commodity; he had been talked about for a number of community government jobs over the previous couple of months.

Previous to his position with Lionsgate and BBC Studios, McDermott was a producer, author and companion in Di Bonaventura Footage Tv. He beforehand labored at Fox and was DreamWorks’ first president of tv, overseeing reveals like Spin Metropolis and Freaks and Geeks.

Beck will lead the Leisure Group’s linear and digital programming technique, scheduling and acquisitions group, digital content material and operations together with AVOD, TVE, and AMC Premiere, in addition to overseeing model and practical areas throughout AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. He’ll handle Gregory Ainsworth, SVP of operations and technique, Courtney Thomasma, government director of BBC America, and Blake Callaway, government director of IFC and SundanceTV.

Previous to his most up-to-date position with WarnerMedia, Beck was chief technique officer and chief ventures officer at TNT and TBS Networks. Earlier than that, he was a co-founder and managing companion of BRaVe Ventures, a media and know-how advisory and funding agency. Earlier in his profession, he held senior positions at Univision Communications.