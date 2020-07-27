‘Damn’: why it’s the fashion series on Netflix

He who wields the sword of power will be the true king. This is the tradition of the custodians of the weapon of the first Breton monarchs. Among these beings with magical powers is Nimue, chosen by The Dark Ones as The Summoner, who is entrusted by her mother, the druid of Dewden, to deliver the invincible Excalibur to the magician Merlin. Shortly after, she is assassinated by the Red Paladins, commanded by Father Carden and his executing arm, the Weeping Monk.

In her desperate flight through the Iron Forest, Nimue hands the sword to Arturo, a young mercenary with the pretense of a future knight while she hides in Yvoire Abbey. There she finds the unconditional support of the novice Igraine and prepares to become the leader of a revolution against King Uter, protector of Merlin who wanders aimlessly in search of the magic he has lost.

A youth series

so it begins Damn, the ten-episode fiction that Netflix premieres on Friday the 17th, an initiatory story that talks about the care of nature, religious terror, the absurdity of war and the qualities of a leader.

It is based on the graphic novel written by Thomas Wheeler, and illustrated by the famous Frank Miller (300, Sin City…), who also serve as producers to the relief of many comic fans. The series, one of the revelations of 2019, reinterprets the most famous British legend, the origin of Camelot.

The version imagines what would have happened if, before King Arthur, the sword had chosen a teenage heroine, destined to become the powerful Lady of the Lake, a decisive character in Arthurian legends – recreated many times in the cinema in Excalibur, Camelot The Arthur. The legend of Excalibur–, which made its first appearance in the late 12th century in the book Lancelot, the knight of the cart, by Chrétien de Troyes.

Australian actress Katherine Langford (For 13 reasons) embodies the brave Nimue who is accompanied by Devon Terrell, as the brave Arthur; Gustaf Skarsgård, the drunken magician Merlin; Peter Mullan, the unforgiving father Carden; Daniel Sharman, the sadistic Crying Monk; and Sebastian Armesto, the dark king Uter.

