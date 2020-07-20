Damn: Who is Nimue, the enigmatic Lady of the Lake from the Arthurian legend?

They call it Nimue or Nimuë or Ninianne or Viviane, Nimane, Nimanne, Nymue, Nymenche, Nimiane, Niniane or Niviana. When a character becomes a legend, there are as many versions of a name as there are mouths the story went through. We refer to the Lady of the Lake, the woman who gave the sword of Excalibur to King Arthur and who has landed in Netflix this weekend with the series Damn. But who was Nimue?

In medieval literature it appeared for the first time in the 13th century French text by Chrétien de Troyes. Her role was not so much to do with Arthur but rather as fairy godmother to Lancelot, the right hand of the monarch and one of the knights at the round table. It was said of her that she resided in an enchanted kingdom that appeared to be a lake through the power of illusion (some said that it was the work of Merlin). And there criaba a Lancelot after the death of his father, King Ban.













After educating him alongside the first Lancelot, legend has it that Nimue contributed to the knight’s adventures by helping with his magical abilities. And, in fact, there are works where it is argued that the Lady of the Lake gave a magical ring to her adoptive son to protect him from all spells.

He is even credited with falling in love with Merlin.Perhaps because her mother had cast a spell for the magician to fall in love with her. He is the one who teaches her many secrets and spells and she, who supposedly had to return it to him with love, preferred to lock Merlin up. The man had seen his own destiny but had been unable to suppress his impulses, especially given her ability to manipulate him.

As with this type of story, the goodness and badness of the person differs depending on who tells the story. In Thomas Malory’s version of the Lady of the Lake in the 15th century, they had a kinder view of the character. It clearly justified that Nimue lock up the magician to protect herself from the magician’s attempts to possess her. And in fact, replaced him in the king’s court and transported a dying Arthur to Avalon.









Katherine Langford, an actress well known to Netflix subscribers after the success of “For Thirteen Reasons,” plays Nimue in “Damn.” (ROBERT VIGLASKY / NETFLIX / ROBERT VIGLASKY / NETFLIX)



It was also said of her that he knew Arthur and Merlin when he came out of the water with the Excalibur sword if he promised to fulfill a request of hers later. What she asks for is the head of Sir Balin, whom she blames for her brother’s death. When Arturo refuses, Balin beheads her with the magic sword in front of Arturo. The discontented king organizes a splendid ceremony for Nimue and banishes the murderer.

It remains to be seen which version of Nimué is played by Katherine Langford, the Australian actress who became known as For thirteen reasons. Possibly a mix of all versions of the legend. The only thing known at first is that he is in the midst of a power battle with a weapon that may be the key to everything: the Excalibur sword that his mother entrusts him and that he can tip the scales.















In ‘The Knights of the Square Table’ of the Monty Phyton there was a must-see gag on the Lady of the Lake





Be that as it may, this version of the Lady of the Lake story, which adapts the graphic novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, is sure to be more respectful of the legendary figure than the Knights of the Square Table of the Monty Phytons. And it is that Miller and Wheeler, who also write the series, allow themselves the luxury of rewriting history freely and anchoring it in the 21st century. AND in the Monty Phyton classic, by contrast, she was mentioned with rather little respect.

Impossible not to remember this scene where King Arthur talks to some commoners about his status as king, which belongs to him because “the lady of the lake with her arm sheathed in brilliant silk pulled a sword from the bottom of the waters, thus signifying divine providence” . And the best is the response you receive: “He will not pretend to hold the supreme executive power because a swimming hooker threw a sword at him”.















