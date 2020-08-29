Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann and Alison Brie are ‘Better … Single’

There are many ways to be single, but Alice’s (Dakota johnson), Robin (Rebel Wilson), Lucy (Alison brie), Meg (Leslie mann), Tom (Anders holm) and David (Damon Wayans Jr.) is special. New York is a city full of lonely hearts looking for their better half. And anywhere between suggestive conversations and one night stands, what these singles have in common is the need to know how to be single in a world where love is continually evolving.

Long live singleness!

Better … single It is the last film to date to hit the big screen Christian ditter and the first of American production. As he did in his previous works, the German director opted for comedy.

Although the cast of this story was quite choral, the main claim of the cast was Dakota johnson, which at the time of the release of the film that is broadcast on television today was already world famous for playing Anastasia Steele in the first of three films by Fifty Shades of Grey. Besides Dakota Johnson, another luxury reinforcement to provoke laughter was Rebel Wilson, which a year earlier had released the sequel to Giving the note (2012), Hitting the note (Even higher) (2015), where he performed his best known role.

How to be single. USA, 2016. Romance. 110 min. Dir .: Christian Ditter. Int .: Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Anders Holm, Damon Wayans Jr., Nicholas Braun, Jake Lacy.

