Cursed: Legend of King Arthur takes a female perspective on Netflix

Sometimes it seems that drums sound when the premiere of a series with a scent of success approaches. Netflix hopes to sweep this summer among the public with Damn (Cursed), a series that tells the story of the Lady of the Lake whom King Arthur met, and who takes on a special meaning in times of coronavirus.

With Hollywood preventing blockbusters from landing in movie theaters, Damn is possibly the closest thing to a blockbuster of all time with her promise of action, fantasy, based on a cult comic and with a heroine to support and with a face that Netflix subscribers know more than well, that of Katherine Langford.













The premise

Devon Terrell y Katherine Langford, Arturo y Nimue.

This remake of the Arthurian legend focuses on Nimue, the young heroine with a mysterious ability who is predestined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.. After her mother’s death, she finds in Arturo an unexpected companion, a young mercenary in search of Merlin and the mythical sword.

Along the way, Nimue will become the symbol of bravery and rebellion against the terrible Red Paladins and King Uther. According to the Deadline portal, this project is a story about getting older, the understanding of entering adulthood, and about finding courage when facing the impossible.





The cast

La mítica espada.

Netflix wanted to secure the shot by signing the woman who would play Nimue. How could they ensure that young audiences would take an interest in the project? Well, counting on Katherine Langford As the fantastic heroine, the 24-year-old Australian actress who in 2017 became known (and concerned) with the character of Hannah Baker in

For thirteen reasons

, the first adolescent phenomenon of the content platform.

The cast completes it Devon Terrell as Arturo, an actor who played Barack Obama in the movie Barry; Merlin is Gustaf Skarsgard, known for Vikings; and it also has the Scottish Peter Mullan, winner of the best actor award in Cannes for My name is Joe Ken Loach and that on television he has been seen in Top of the lake, Olive Kitteridge, Ozark o en Westworld like James Delos.





A comic adaptation

This Damn adapts the Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler comic, which in turn is a free adaptation of the Arthurian legend. They are also the creators of the series, who consider a “dark fairy tale” and where magic and fantasy are the order of the day. It seems to be the perfect substitute on Netflix for those waiting for the second season of

The Witcher

, which will not land until 2021 (if the coronavirus allows it).









Behind the cameras have a feminine look: Zetna Fuentes, born in the Bronx in New York, is the director of the series. She has a long career: she has directed shows on Off-Broadway, trained as a director on the US tabletop series as Guiding Light, and has worked on many primetime fictions: from Pretty little liars a Anatomía de Grey, iZombie, Forever, Shameless, Ray Donovan The The Chi.





When it premieres?

It’s here: It debuts this Friday, July 17 and it will arrive at the Netflix catalog at 9:01 a.m. as tradition dictates.















