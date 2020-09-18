Cuatro premieres a new adventure of ‘The Gipsy Kings’

Another era begins in Los Gipsy Kings. The sixth season of the docu-reality series starts its broadcast on Cuatro this Friday and brings with it many changes and new characters: the García Losada, a family with a lot of flow of which they are part rappers Original Elías and Moncho Chavea, intimate friends of Omar Montes, and Raul, the father, evangelical pastor who in his youth starred in the film I, the heifer; the Heredia, a new family headed by Mariano, already known by viewers for his adventures in Mallorca with the Fernández Navarro; and two of the show’s most beloved families, the Jiménez and the Salazars, are the four gypsy dynasties whose ways of seeing the world will give rise to the thousand anecdotes and adventures that can be seen in the new installments.

The four families that star this new season

Become entrepreneurs in the fashion world with their brand Brilla by Salazar, Noemí and Raquel they make plans to keep growing. Creating new designs, hiring a shop assistant and launching a bathroom line will be some of her new projects, in which friends such as Carolina Sobe y Amor Romeira. With the professional part finally in place, Raquel will make a great effort to heal old wounds and reconcile with Raquelita, his other daughter, to form a pineapple together and get them to take part in their projects. With all the fronts open, Naomi will come with a news in the form of a pregnancy test that could ruin all plans. Here I catch you, here I shine.

“I am more mature, I am more sure of myself and I want to take control of my life, leave the market and succeed. I want to find love and for my eyes to shine again “. This is the declaration of The Rebbe and as it is released to his father at the premiere of the program. There is nothing. The beautiful young gypsy girl has paid so much attention to her little one that she has forgotten about herself and pursuing her dreams. Plasencia has outgrown and will not hesitate to go out and seek success in a new life. Madrid, New York… La Rebe’s pretensions will take the Jiménez family far from home, to unknown worlds where they will behave like real fish out of water.

Mariano, faithful squire of Joaquín Fernández Navarro in previous seasons, it introduces viewers to the Heredias, their family in Seville: Mora, his wife; Jasmine, Samara and Alegría, their three daughters; Campanillo, his little grandson; her brother, Richard; and Ramón, his cousin; and in the season, without anyone expecting it, he will couple to live with them Fali, his inseparable friend from Mallorca. Mariano is ‘the king of the night’ in the capital of Seville. Collaborate with artists of the stature of Pitingo, the Farrucos and Joselito Silva and for that reason he travels a lot, but now that they have moved and left their house in Las 3,000 houses, it is time to stay with the family. Mariano will be forced to look for new projects in his city together with Fali, Richard and Ramón And, after trying their luck in various facets of the show, they will focus on what they do best: humor. Such will be their success, that they will be able to carry out a caravan tour, to the chagrin of the family.

The García Losada they are, above all, a family of artists. Raúl, the father, is an evangelical pastor that makes his sermons authentic street shows and that in his adolescence he was the protagonist of the famous movie I, the heifer. Elijah, one of the sons, better known as Original Elijah, is a star of flamenco rap, along with his inseparable Moncho Chavea and with the collaboration of his close friend Omar Montes. Father and son will have a continuous tug of war to carry out their own projects: a new Church that Raúl wants to inaugurate and the launch of Elías’ first album. The situation will lead to numerous confrontations and a multitude of strategies with which each one will try to lead the cat to the water.

