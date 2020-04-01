Crunchyroll announces Somali to Mori no Kamisama anime adaptation this Fall

This fall, Crunchyroll has one thing to give for all these Yako Gureishi’s Somali and the Forest Spirit (Somali to Mori no Kamisama) manga lovers. This week’s Anime occasion in Japan acknowledged the TV anime adaptation of the manga as a part of the autumn 2019 anime season.

The synopsis of the manga features a golem that discovers an deserted youngster in the future within the forest and collectively the pair set out to discover extra people whereas travelling throughout an odd fantasy world.

Kenji Yasuda is in prime speaking to direct the to be anime in at Satelight together with Ikuko Ito is designing the character who beforehand labored for Princess Tutu and The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan.

Sources reveal that Inori Minase is casted to play Somali and Daisuke Ono as Golem within the anime.

Launched in Tokuma Shoten’s Net Comedian Zenyon internet manga web site in April 2015, the anime adaptation got here to existence when Crunchyroll introduced to co-produce.

