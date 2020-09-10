‘Criminal minds’: The series emits its last chapter after 15 seasons

After 15 seasons, one of the longest running North American productions of all time and best valued by television critics ends its career. Criminal minds says goodbye definitively on Thursday 10 in Cuatro with chapter 324, entitled At the end…, a fast-paced ending full of emotion.

After the criminologists’ reunion with an old acquaintance, ‘El Camaleón’, who was about to kill David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), he follows a strategy that puzzles the FBI team and puts one of them in serious danger. An astonishing shooting and David’s retirement wish change the Behavior Analysis Unit forever.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

The producer Erica Messer and the actress Kirsten vangsnessPenelope in the fiction, sign the script for the outcome, which puts Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in a serious situation due to the severe brain injury he suffers. His state makes him experience flashbacks in which he relives moments with iconic characters such as Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin), Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) and Derek Morgan (Sherman Moore), among others.

On the other hand, Penelope is debating her future at the research center giving an emotional speech at Rossi’s retirement party. A mysterious letter and other nostalgic overtones are other strengths, which leave some questions for the future of the characters.

Women to power

Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) will continue to fight to be the first woman to command the FBI, something difficult since the explosion and loss of six agents in her charge returned her to the starting point. Another of the open fronts is the possible promotion of the young Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook) before leaving for New Orleans.

When the North American chain CBS announced the end of the series, its protagonists were eager to know the fate of their respective characters. For Matthew Gray GublerSaying goodbye to Dr. Reid was not easy: “After so many years together I admire him a lot. When I arrived in Los Angeles I wanted to be a director, not an actor, so it has also given me the opportunity to learn to act and to know the trade from within”.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

Parallel to the history of the investigators, two franchises emerged that continued to explore the universe of crime. Criminal Minds: suspicious behavior it was centered on the Quantico UAC with Forest Whitaker as the leader; it only lasted one season. On the other hand, Criminal minds: without borders, with Gary Sinise, it revolved around a team that solved international cases, lasted two years. Both were also created by Erica Messer.

