Crime comes to Movistar + on August 4 with ‘Viena Blood’

Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) is a brilliant English doctor, a disciple of the psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud who works with the Austrian detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Jürgen Maurer). Young Liebermann has extraordinary abilities to perception, analysis forensic and a deep understanding of human behavior. Together they will have to solve some of the most mysterious cases of secessionist Vienna in this new fiction that will hit Movistar + on August 4.

The series, which comes backed by the success of countries such as United Kingdom (BBC), France (AB Groupe) The United States (PBS), where it has already been confirmed that there will be a second season, is based on the novels of Frank Tallis, writer and clinical psychologist, whose specialization is obsessive compulsive disorder. He is the author of detective novels, including the collection Liebermann Papers, in which you can find the book that gives its name to this production.

The series is created and written by Steve Thomson, screenwriter of Sherlock and Doctor Who, and directed by Emmy Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) and Umut Dag (Cracks In Concrete). In the cast, in addition to Matthew Beard and Jürgen Maurer, we find Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street), Amelia Bullmore (Gentleman Jack), Jessica De Gouw (Dracula) and Luise Von Finckh, among others.

Vienna Blood It is filmed in different locations in the Austrian capital and its meticulous invoice and historical preciousness full of details, make the series almost become a painting of the time in motion. Viewers of # 0 of Movistar + will be able to enjoy it on August 4 at 10:00 p.m. and every Tuesday, two new episodes that will later be available on the platform’s on-demand service.

