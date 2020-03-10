‘Crazy For You’: Shelley Hennig To Star, Alice Lee, Tiana Okoye & Nick Cafero Also Cast In NBC Comedy Pilot

Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) is about because the lead in Loopy for You, and Alice Lee (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens) and Nick Cafero (Pitch Good) have been solid as collection regulars in NBC’s courting comedy from former Saturday Evening Stay producer Rachele Lynn, fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers and SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Written by Lynn, Loopy for You is about Daisy (Hennig) who, together with her life stalling, re-enters the courting scene solely to find that whereas she was out of the sport, the sport form of, completely, fully modified. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “regular” and “interesting” on first dates, she’ll want the help of her buddies as she strives to succeed whereas being her true self in at this time’s quick-to-dismiss courting tradition.

Hennig’s Daisy is the candy and charming assistant at a publishing firm. Lee will painting Emma, organized and bold, she works with Daisy. Okoye is Tasha, one in every of Daisy’s greatest buddies. Cafero will play Ethan, Emma’s boyfriend and a genuinely good man.

Loopy For You, from Common TV, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, is govt produced by Michaels, Meyers, Mike Shoemaker Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and Jason Carden. Lynn co-executive produces.

Hennig, who performed Malia for 3 seasons on MTV’s hit collection Teen Wolf, most just lately co-starred within the Netflix comedy em>When We First Met, reverse Adam Devine, and the Advanced Community/Go90 comedy collection, Liberty Crossing directed by Todd Berger. She additionally starred in The After Social gathering on Netflix, and just lately recurred on Hulu/Kat Dennings comedy, Dollface. She’s repped by APA, Alchemy and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Cafero’s notable credit embrace guest-starring roles on NBC’s The Workplace, ABC’s Black-ish, and on the movie aspect, Set It Up and Pitch Good. He’ll subsequent be heard voicing numerous characters and singing on Apple TV’s Central Park, in addition to within the upcoming Fox singing competitors present I Can See Your Voice. He’s repped by KMR Expertise and Brillstein Leisure Companions.

Lee most just lately appeared on the large display in Brittany Runs a Marathon and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. Her TV credit embrace a latest recurring function on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. She’s repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Leisure Companions.

Okoye most just lately appeared as Asha on Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, as Amaya in Nancy Drew and Allesandra on The Good Place. Her different credit embrace Hairspray Stay and The Cher Present on Broadway. She is repped by UTA and Rise Administration.