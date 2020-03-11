TELEVISION

Courtney Reed, Matthew Hydzik, Justin Matthew Sargent, More Set for Reading of New Musical Come the Darkness

March 11, 2020
The York Theatre Agency’s Developmental Finding out Assortment will proceed March 13 with an invitation-only presentation of the model new musical Come the Darkness.

Directed by Rachel Klein (Pink Roses, Inexperienced Gold) with music course by Andy Peterson (Tootsie), the finding out will attribute Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Matthew Hydzik (The Cher Current), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider Man: Flip Off the Darkish), Grace Stockdale (Waitress nationwide tour), Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles), Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line nationwide tour), MAC nominee Tara Martinez, Jamyl Dobson (One in Two), Remy Germanario (Purchaser & Cellar nationwide tour), Ashanti J’Aria (Rooster and Biscuits), Joanna Carpenter (Sunfish), Terrance Johnson (Dreamgirls nationwide tour), Jade Genga, and Kate Hoover (The Imbible).

That features a e ebook, music, and lyrics by Don Nolan, the musical is a romantic story of a slave named Mirela and Vladimir, the Rely of Bran Fortress. Mirela is caught between her love for the Rely and the jealousies of Vampiress Carmilla, whose lust for vitality threatens their romance and lives.

Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

