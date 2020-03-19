Country Music Special Featuring Stars From Home To Take ACM Awards’ April Slot

The Academy of Country Music will current a two-hour particular on CBS subsequent month that includes social-distancing stars acting from their properties. ACM Presents: Our Country will air Sunday, April 5 at eight pm ET/PT.

A response to the various canceled concert events, appearances and the annual ACM Awards as a result of coronavirus, Our Country will “function intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with high nation artists, together with clips of their favourite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year historical past,” ACM stated in its announcement. Taking part artists might be introduced within the coming weeks.

“Though the extremely anticipated 55th ACM Awards present is unable to happen on April 5 as a result of well being disaster, we nonetheless needed to ship followers an entertaining ACM Country Music particular as deliberate,” stated Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We’re thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new particular that permits followers to attach with their favourite Country artists and to relive a few of the best moments of the ACM Awards, all from the consolation and security of their very own properties.”

ACM Presents: Our Country might be broadcast through the time slot beforehand scheduled for the Country Music Awards, which had been postponed and can air on CBS in September at a date, time and venue to be decided. The particular is produced for tv by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are government producers. Damon Whiteside is government producer for the Academy of Country Music.