‘Cortés y Moctezuma’ by Javier Bardem, another series canceled due to the coronavirus

We already warned: in Hollywood many television projects are going to fall because of Covid-19. One of those that has already been canceled is Cortés and Moctezuma, the ambitious series that Amazon Prime Video prepared with an exceptional tandem: Javier Bardem and Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna were the executive producers. But it will not see the light of day due to the situation of the industry during the pandemic and the new safety and health protocols.

According to Deadline, the historical four-episode miniseries had started filming and they had worked for two weeks before having to paralyze everything due to the coronavirus. In theory they should return but, realizing that it was an ordeal to try to recreate the vision they had with the new security measures, they have finally backtracked and Amazon Prime Video has canceled the project. It just won’t exist.















There is no way to go back to production in the near future





“In the current climate, unfortunately there is no way to go back to production in the near future to reach the scale and level of production that were planned and that the series deserves, ”explained Amazon Studios and Amblin Partners, the studios behind Cortés and Moctezuma, in a joint statement.

Steven Spielberg was the one who most wanted to produce Cortés and Moctezuma from Amblin. It was a project focused on the relationship between Moctezuma, the tlatoani or governor of Tenochtitlan, which made the Aztec empire reach its maximum splendor, and Hernán Cortés, the conqueror who led the expedition that brought down the empire. At first it had to be a movie but eventually during the pre-production process it became a miniseries.

‘The torture of Cuauhtémoc’, by Leandro Izaguirre (1893) with the portrait of Hernán Cortés.

(Public domain)



Besides having the winner of an Oscar for No country for old men in the role of Cortés, the scale of this project also had to be measured by the sets that Eugenio Caballero had prepared, winner of an Oscar for Art Direction of The Pan’s Labyrinth. And, when taking accounts, in Amazon Prime Video they saw that it was not profitable for them to have production on pause with the maintenance of the sets and a talent retained based on a checkbook.









The point is that the budget was going to go up 10% just to resume filming and move all the workers back to Mexico. But did this only change? Not. In

Covid-19 times it is unpredictable to imagine how costs can be raised and they feared that the project would get out of hand, taking into account that it was already one of their most expensive and ambitious productions before the pandemic. What if, for example, a vital cast member tested positive as just happened with The batman

?







The budget was already up 10% for having to transfer workers to Mexico again but there were many more costs that were impossible to calculate





It remains to be seen if the platform and Amblin try to reactivate the project after a while and in some way, although it will hardly ever be this miniseries and with this team. The script at least they have it and it is signed by Steven Zaillian, a regular contributor to Scorsese (The Irishman, Gangs of New York) by Ridley Scott (American Gangster, Hannibal) and winner of an Oscar for Schindler’s List of Spielberg.

Cortés and Moctezuma

It is not the first series to be canceled by the coronavirus. For example, Netflix reported this summer that it would not go ahead with the planned second seasons of

The Society



and



This shit gets over me

. The reasons were the same: costs were rising, they couldn’t be shot as planned and they preferred to close productions rather than get into a difficult situation to control.









‘This shit is over me’, another series canceled because of the coronavirus, is on Netflix.

(Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix)











