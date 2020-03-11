Coronavirus: UK health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive



Effectively being minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been acknowledged with coronavirus, the BBC experiences.

Dorries, the first MP to test constructive, talked about she had taken all the prompt precautions after discovering out and has been self-isolating at residence.

This comes as a sixth specific particular person died from the virus throughout the UK, which has an entire of 382 circumstances.

The latest specific particular person to die was an individual in his early 80s who had underlying nicely being circumstances.

The Monetary establishment of England has launched an emergency scale back in charges of curiosity in response to the monetary impression of the coronavirus outbreak.

Expenses have been scale back from 0.75% to 0.25%, taking the worth of borrowing once more proper all the way down to the underside diploma in historic previous.

Within the meantime, Manchester Metropolis’s Premier League match in opposition to Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed as “a precautionary measure” as a result of outbreak.

Fairly a number of Arsenal players are in self-isolation after coming into contact with Olympiakos proprietor Evangelos Marinakis, who examined constructive for the virus.