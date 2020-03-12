Coronavirus: This is what’s being done to prepare for an outbreak in Monmouthshire

“Robust contingency plans” are in place in case of an outbreak of coronavirus in Monmouthshire , a council boss has said.

Nonetheless the authority’s head of grownup suppliers has said she is “not frightened however” and the virus continues to unfold.

There have been six confirmed circumstances of coronavirus in Wales , along with one in Newport , nevertheless none of these are in Monmouthshire.

Speaking in a gathering of Monmouthshire County Council’s adults select committee on Tuesday, Cllr Ruth Edwards requested head of grownup suppliers Eve Parkinson whether or not or not the authority was outfitted to deal with a attainable outbreak of the sickness, given the number of aged people dwelling in rural locations all through the county.

“We now have obtained an huge hill to climb with the virus looming, which is in a position to peak in some time,” she said.

“The local weather has put numerous stress, notably on the farmers, a number of whom keep in isolation on their very personal, and psychological nicely being then turns into pretty an issue for them.

“I’m questioning, have you ever ever obtained ample staff now because of further pressure will seemingly be on you to keep the aged?

“With the virus, they gained’t have the flexibility to get about. People might pull once more from visiting them.

“So are we adequately prepared with the rurality of this county?

“God forbid we now have any flooding or any heavy snow.

“People will seemingly be worrying anyway about how they’re going to get supplies- do they need medicines?”

Nonetheless Ms Parkinson said contingency plans have been in place, with factors equal to find out how to help these acknowledged with the virus and find out how to cope if a giant portion of the council’s workforce is compelled to take sick go away amongst these considered.

Study Additional

Coronavirus latest

Ms Parkinson said: “We now have really sturdy contingency plans.

“We’d moreover hook up with our completely different colleagues so for occasion, inside the flooding and the snow we labored very collaboratively with the district nurses.

“I’m not frightened however.”

As of 9am Wednesday morning the UK had 373 constructive circumstances of coronavirus – an increase of 54 on the day sooner than.

The UK stays to be inside the delay a part of stopping the unfold of the virus and there are in the meanwhile no plans to shut faculties or postpone sports activities actions events.