Coronavirus: ‘Supernatural’ Shuts Down Production On Final Season, ‘The 100’ Will Try To Finish Series Finale

The ultimate seasons of two widespread CW sequence, Supernatural and The 100, have been caught within the logistical nightmare created by the sweeping coronavirus pandemic.

After prolonged deliberations, a call was made Friday afternoon to droop manufacturing on Supernatural within the curiosity of the security of solid and crew, I hear. It was the suitable name within the scenario, which comes with simply a few weeks left to movie from Supernatural‘s 15th and ultimate season.

If the break is lengthy whereas the federal government tries to get the coronavirus outbreak underneath management, the airing of Supernatural‘s ultimate season could get interrupted earlier than the final episodes. What’s extra, a delay in manufacturing on Supernatural impacts star Jared Padalecki’s followup sequence for the CW, Walker. He was slated to segue to the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot proper after Supernatural wrapps.

Fellow departing CW drama sequence, The 100, is filming its sequence finale. I hear it has simply a few days left subsequent week, and the producers will attempt to end the sequence earlier than sending everybody dwelling. Along with offering a ultimate chapter for the post-apocalyptic sequence, Season 7 of The 100 features a backdoor pilot fore a possible prequel sequence.