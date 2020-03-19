Coronavirus: Showtime Staggers ‘Black Monday’ Episodes, Delays Premieres Of ‘Outcry’ & ‘Love Fraud’ Docuseries

With TV content material pipeline beginning to dry up because the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down sequence manufacturing and delaying post-production, networks are adjusting their schedules, attempting to have the originals within the can last more and pushing premieres of reveals whose completion and supply has been disrupted by the well being disaster.

Showtime is shifting the air sample for comedy Black Monday from two back-to-back new episodes premiering every week to at least one, starting this Sunday, March 22, persevering with by way of Sunday, April 12.

The CW and NBC already made comparable strikes; the CW changed an upcoming authentic episode of The Flash with a repeat, and NBC will air one new episode of The Blacklist this Friday as an alternative of the beforehand deliberate two back-to-back.

The premieres of the brand new Showtime docuseries Outcry (initially scheduled for April 3) and Love Fraud (initially scheduled for Friday, Could 8) have been postponed for later in 2020 (precise date TBD). They be a part of FX’s Fargo, whose fourth installment will not debut on April 19.

The premieres of Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels and the fifth season of Billions stay on their beforehand introduced dates, April 26 and Could 3, respectively. Billions had not wrapped manufacturing when the shutdown hit; the hope is probably going that it will be capable to resume filming by June-July for an uninterrupted Season 5 run. It might even have a shorter season.

Among the many Showtime sequence whose premieres are up within the air is the ultimate season of Shameless, which was alleged to be in the summertime however will definitely be rescheduled.