Coronavirus Precautions: Craig Melvin Co-Hosts MSNBC Show From Home; Savannah Guthrie Anchors ‘Today’ From Home Basement

“We’re going to get by way of this,” Melvin instructed viewers, standing in a room embellished with palm-theme wallpaper. “The fact is, that is the brand new actuality.”

PREVIOUSLY: Savannah Guthrie anchored At this time from her dwelling basement on Wednesday, as she determined to not go into the NBC studio out of precaution as she has a sore throat.

“Right here’s what occurred: I wasn’t feeling my finest. Somewhat sore throat, some sniffles. I wouldn’t have thought something of it, however we’re in numerous occasions, aren’t we?” Guthrie stated to co-host Hoda Kotb.

She stated that she was following Facilities for Illness Management tips, in addition to the recommendation of NBC’s medical workforce, in staying dwelling, even when she stated that she in any other case was feeling fantastic.

Later, Guthrie interviewed Surgeon Basic Jerome Adams, who began by asking her how she was feeling. “I’m feeling properly sufficient. Thanks for asking.”

Guthrie’s husband, Mike Feldman, a media guide, served as a producer and technician in getting Guthrie arrange. She had a large-screen TV as her backdrop.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who co-host the third hour of At this time, have been in self-isolation as a precaution after one of many present’s staffers, a producer, examined optimistic for the virus. Roker did the climate from his dwelling on Tuesday and Wednesday.