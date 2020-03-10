Coronavirus: Police unions say St Patrick’s celebrations should be cancelled



<img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" border="0" alt="" data-lazy-src="https://scoopsquare24.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1583846625_790_avw.php"/><noscript><img src="https://scoopsquare24.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1583846625_790_avw.php" border="0" alt=""/></noscript>



The Saint Patrick’s celebrations and totally different associated mass events must be cancelled in view of the Coronavirus, the Malta Police Affiliation and the Police Officers Union acknowledged in a joint assertion.

A whole bunch of people descend on Spinola Bay yearly and take part in a big street event. Many have acknowledged that, in view of the Coronavirus, such actions must be banned.

The police unions acknowledged they’ve formally requested the authorities to cancel such actions.

This was carried out to safeguard the wellbeing of regulation enforcement officers and most of the people, they acknowledged.

The MPA and POU-GWU acknowledged that, whereas they agree that people ought to remain calm, all measures must be taken to incorporate the virus.

Requested this morning whether or not or not the St Patrick’s Day actions can be occurring, the Superintendent of Public Nicely being, Charmaine Gauci, acknowledged the authorities are discussing the matter. Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne is predicted to offer an substitute on Tuesday afternoon.