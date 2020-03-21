Coronavirus: ‘New Amsterdam’ EP David Schulner On Helping New York Relief Efforts With Medical Supplies

Yesterday, New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio revealed that town will run out of medical provides in between two and three weeks if infections proceed on the present charge. Right now, that charge additional accelerated, prompting the Mayor to name NYC “the epicenter of this disaster” with 5,151 confirmed infections as of Friday, a few third of all U.S. coronavirus instances.

With New York hospitals in dire want of provides, NBC drama New Amsterdam, which was impressed by New York’s Bellevue public hospital and movies at Bellevue and town’s Kings County Hospital, sprung into motion.

“Our tireless crew, the costume dept., set dec, props, all went by way of each storage space, each nook and cranny of each set and put collectively half a truck load of PPE, masks, gloves, robes and face masks,” New Amsterdam creator, govt producer and showrunner David Schulner instructed Deadline. “Whereas we work intently with Bellevue and Kings County Hospital we’re working with NYC reduction efforts to seek out essentially the most needy.”

The objects have been delivered to the New York State Division of Well being early Friday morning.

New Amsterdam, starring Ryan Eggold, shouldn’t be the one medical drama sequence to donate their provides to native hospitals amid the coronavirus well being disaster — ABC’s Gray’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 in addition to The Good Physician and Fox’s The Resident even have pitched within the reduction efforts by donating masks, robes, gloves to medical employees and hospitals in want.

However New Amsterdam is the one medical drama filming in New York the place the necessity is the best and situations have been deteriorating quick, prompting a state-wide stay-at-home order.

New Amsterdam additionally has a private connection to the outbreak — certainly one of its new recurring visitor stars, Hawaii 5-0 alum Daniel Dae Kim, revealed yesterday a optimistic coronavirus take a look at, noting that he skilled the primary signs on the flight residence from New York the place he had been filming New Amsterdam till manufacturing was shut down late final week over the pandemic. Satirically, as Kim famous, he performs a health care provider who will get recruited to a hospital to assist sufferers throughout a flu epidemic on the present. There are at present no different identified COVID-19 instances on New Amsterdam.

Created by Schulner, New Amsterdam is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, MD, the previous medical director at New York Metropolis’s Bellevue Hospital and creator of the memoir Twelve Sufferers: Life and Loss of life at Bellevue Hospital, on whose true story the sequence relies.

New Amsterdam has been a breakout for NBC. Now in its second 12 months, the medical drama was not too long ago renewed for 3 extra seasons.