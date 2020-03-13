Coronavirus: NBCUniversal Halts Production On About 35 Series Including ‘Chicago’ Dramas, ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ & ‘Angelyne’

In probably the most sweeping TV studio response to the rising coronavirus pandemic but, NBCUniversal has suspended manufacturing on nearly all of its TV collection throughout all leisure manufacturing models, Common Tv, UCP, Common Tv Various Studios and First Run Syndication productions. That totals about 35 reveals, I hear.

NBCUniversal



The record consists of all Dick Wolf dramas nonetheless in manufacturing, Chicago Hearth, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med and Regulation & Order: SVU for NBC and FBI for CBS, in addition to NBC’s New Amsterdam — all from Common Tv — upcoming restricted collection for Peacock Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum from UCP and NBCU’s breakout freshman syndicated talker The Kelly Clarkson Present. When attainable, reveals will end their present episodes. The Kelly Clarkson Present can have another unique airing tomorrow earlier than the break.

Associated Story ‘Regulation & Order: SVU’ Continues To Rewrite TV Historical past With 3-12 months Renewal To Get To 24 Seasons On NBC

As Deadline reported earlier right now, Uni TV yesterday placed on maintain manufacturing of a number of collection that had not but began filming, Season 2 on Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne, for Netflix, Season 2 of anthology Little America for Apple and Season 1 of Rutherford Falls, headlined by Ed Helms‘

The Chicago shows movie in Chicago which had the primary recognized case of a TV manufacturing staffer testing constructive for the coronavirus, a crew member of recent Fox drama NeXt. In the meantime, the FBI dramas shoot in New York, the place Governor Andrew M. Cuomo right now declared a state of emergency over the speedy unfold of the coronavirus.

“The security and well being of our forged, crew and staff is our high precedence.,” NBCU mentioned in a press release Thursday evening. “The place attainable, we’re pausing manufacturing for 2 weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we are going to reassess and decide an applicable begin date. In some circumstances, we’re accelerating plans to wrap up bodily manufacturing.”

Whereas most reveals are anticipated to renew manufacturing, the Dick Wolf dramas, that are near wrapping their seasons, are amongst a number of that won’t return, calling it a season, I hear. That could be a technique additionally employed by CBS TV Studios on its procedural dramas.