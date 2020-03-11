Coronavirus Hits Chicago Production Of Fox’s ‘NeXt’; Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

In what’s a primary for Hollywood within the ever increasing world well being disaster, a member of the manufacturing crew for Fox’s upcoming neXt has examined optimistic for the ever increasing coronavirus.

“We now have been notified by the Chicago Division of Public Well being (CDPH) {that a} crew member on neXt, which concluded manufacturing in Chicago final week, has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is receiving remedy,” a Disney Tv Studios spokesperson tells Deadline. “We’re working carefully with the CDPH to determine and phone all people who got here in direct contact with the crew member, and are taking precautions to guard all who work on our productions.”

With the person in query seemingly a Californian who traveled to the Windy Metropolis for the present, that precaution extends to the considerations of certainly one of Hollywood’s main guilds.

“Fox/Disney notified solid and crew as we speak {that a} manufacturing member for the present neXt, which wrapped manufacturing at Cinespace in Chicago final week, has examined optimistic for the Coronavirus COVID-19),SAG-AFTRA stated in an announcement tonight. “That particular person got here into contact with different solid and crew at Cinespace and presumably elsewhere,” the actor’s union added. “We’re working with the manufacturing firm concerning this matter to find out the timeline and scope of potential publicity to members and others. We’re monitoring the state of affairs carefully and can replace our assertion periodically as warranted.”

NeXt completed manufacturing on its order final Wednesday and Fox has not but been scheduled when precisely the midseason alternative for the community will debut. 20th TV has yet another collection, Empire, which is near wrapping its closing season, and two pilots, The Massive Leap and Strange Joe, filming in Chicago. Not one of the exhibits share units, we hear.

Former Mad Males star John Slattery is the lead of the A.I .thriller drama pilot from 20th Century Fox TV. Written on spec by Manny Coto and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, neXt is described as a propulsive, fact-based thriller grounded within the newest excessive tech analysis. It includes a sensible however paranoid former tech CEO, Paul Leblanc (Slattery), who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent (Fernanda Andrade) and her crew to cease the world’s first synthetic intelligence disaster: the emergence of a rogue AI with the flexibility to constantly enhance itself.