Coronavirus Hits CBS News As Two Staffers Test Positive; NBC News Asks Employees To Work From Home

(UPDATED WITH NBC NEWS STATEMENT) With various members of the media in America and across the globe already sequestered as a result of rising coronavirus fears, CBS News immediately noticed two of its personal staff check constructive. On the similar time NBC News is taking a cautious strategy starting subsequent week.

In a memo despatched to workers within the final hour, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky made the announcement concerning the sick staffers. The community information boss additionally instructed NYC workers to “work remotely for the following two days whereas the buildings are cleaned and disinfected.” (Learn the total memo beneath)

This doesn’t have an effect on the fabled Black Rock company workplaces in Manhattan, sources inform me. Nonetheless, that’s most likely not a lot consolation to the individuals who work within the now emptying out of the buildings at 57th Avenue.

As an increasing number of stay exhibits resolve to go along with an studio viewers and CBS’ personal Survivor joins the community’s The Wonderful Race in manufacturing delays, the WHO immediately declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic.

NBC News and MSNBC are asking workers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to work remotely or stagger working hours is they’re able to achieve this beginning on Monday.

“These efforts will assist scale back over-crowding on public transportation and do our half to scale back potential coronavirus exposures,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC president Phil Griffin wrote to workers.

They wrote that as a result of many workers need to work on website due to manufacturing wants, “the overwhelming majority of people that work for NBC News exhibits, MSNBC and NBC News NOW will proceed to come back to work within the constructing. Some present groups will experiment with staggered schedules. We’ll encourage working from residence the place doable and have already been making ready for that. We do have groups who can work remotely with restricted operational affect, for instance sure Digital groups and purposeful groups.”

HERE IS THE FULL MEMO FROM SUSAN ZIRINSKY

Colleagues.

We have now discovered that two workers – one engaged on the fifth flooring of the 524 constructing of the Broadcast Middle and one other on the ninth flooring of 555 West 57th Avenue – examined constructive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have now been planning for this risk and wish everybody to be assured that we’re taking all obligatory measures. We’re asking that workers in each buildings work remotely for the following two days whereas the buildings are cleaned and disinfected. As well as, we’ve recognized workers who might have been in direct contact with these people in query, and they are going to be requested to self-quarantine and work remotely for the following 14 days.

At this level, we anticipate the workplaces will probably be open Monday. We’ll talk steering on the reopening of the constructing within the days forward.

Our broadcasts will proceed to go on and we’re working with each EP and CBSN and every has decided the most effective various location to originate.

As a reminder, listed below are directions for distant entry:

Employees ought to view the OKTA Information for directions on how you can use OKTA. The outlook internet e mail may be accessed at xxxxxx. When you’ve got points with distant entry, please make the most of this IT hotline….212-xxx-xxxx (staffed 24hrs a day).

We all know that is disruptive however your security is our prime precedence.

We’ll proceed to replace you thru our regular convention calls and please attain out to your managers with any questions.

Additionally, the next data and assets can be found from our company staff:

The ViacomCBS World Safety Group is coordinating carefully with well being officers and native authorities and we are going to remember to offer you further data as soon as it’s obtainable. Within the meantime, we are going to proceed to replace our emergency hotline, 1-866-xxx-xxxx (866-xxx-xxxx) and web site, xxxxxxx, to replicate the standing of our enterprise operations.

Your well being and security stays our primary precedence. For details about COVID-19, our insurance policies and response efforts, go to The Greenroom or CBS & YOU the place you possibly can obtain and examine our factsheets.

When you’ve got any questions or issues, we encourage you to e mail xxxxxxxxx or contact your HR enterprise accomplice.

WE WILL UPDATE YOU AS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Please share this with any freelance which may not be on the CBS NEWS DISTRIBUTION LIST.

Z