Coronavirus: ‘Germaphobe’ Trump fears journalists will purposely contract virus to give it to him, says report

Whereas President Donald Trump has insisted that the coronavirus scenario is underneath management within the nation, sources have shared that, privately, he’s “terrified” about catching the illness himself.

“Donald is a well-known germaphobe,” a outstanding Republican supply informed Vainness Truthful. “He hates it if somebody is consuming nachos and dips a chip again in after taking a chunk. He calls them ‘double-dippers.’”

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg seemingly agreed with that sentiment and pointed to Trump’s response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014. “After I labored for Trump, he was obsessive about Ebola,” Nunberg shared.

“He’s simply now waking up to the truth that that is dangerous, and he doesn’t understand how to reply,” mentioned one other official in regards to the present outbreak.

Trump’s fears about novel coronavirus are mentioned to now be bordering on the paranoid, with the POTUS satisfied journalists will purposefully contract the virus to give it to him on Air Pressure One, one other particular person shut to his administration shared. The identical supply additionally revealed that Trump has requested the key service to arrange a screening program and bar anybody with a cough from the White Home grounds. “He’s positively melting down over this,” the supply mentioned.

Trump has repeatedly taken to the media to insisted that COVID-19 is just not as critical as it is being made out to be and that the scenario was being blown out of proportion to make him and his administration look incompetent.

“The Faux Information Media and their associate, the Democrat Get together, is doing the whole lot inside its semi-considerable energy (it used to be higher!) to inflame the CoronaVirus scenario, far past what the details would warrant,” he tweeted, earlier than quoting the surgeon normal and saying “The danger is low to the common American.”

“So final yr 37,00zero People died from the frequent flu,” he mentioned in one other tweet on Monday, evaluating the outbreak to that of the seasonal flu. “It averages between 27,00zero and 70,00zero per yr. Nothing is shut down, life & the economic system go on. At this second there are 546 confirmed circumstances of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Take into consideration that!”

In a 3rd tweet, he even recommended that the coronavirus-related inventory market crash was useful to People. “Good for the buyer, gasoline costs coming down!”

Additionally, 756 circumstances of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the US throughout 34 states and Republicans shut to Trump are reportedly afraid that his refusal to confront the epidemic in a bid to keep his picture might have disastrous penalties.

“He’s making an attempt to management the narrative and he can’t,” a former West Wing official mentioned. “He’s going to resist till the final minute. He could take strategies to cease shaking palms, however when it comes to shutting stuff down, his place is: ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’”

When you have a information scoop or an fascinating story for us, please attain out at (323) 421-7514