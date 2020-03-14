Coronavirus: First New York Death As State Surges To Lead As Most Virus-Infected

An 82-year-old lady has develop into the primary individual in New York to die from the coronavirus, the dying coming because the state claimed the doubtful honor of changing into the most-infected within the nation, taking on from Washington.

The coronavirus sufferer was stated to be a lady with underlying respiratory points. She died in a New York Metropolis hospital, Gov. Cuomo stated this morning.

“We had final evening a dying in a New York Metropolis hospital of an 82-year-old lady who had coronavirus. She got here into the hospital on March 3,” he stated. “She contracted the coronavirus on high of emphysema, then she handed.”

New York now has 524 optimistic circumstances, a rise of 100 from yesterday, with 117 sufferers now in hospitals.

“We did 700 checks,” Cuomo stated.

New York Metropolis faculties stay open, as Mayor Invoice De Blasio has resisted closing, saying that the social providers the establishments present can’t be stopped.

Cuomo claimed elevated testing capability has uncovered extra circumstances, ensuing within the state changing into the an infection chief. He predicted 1,000 new circumstances as of subsequent week.

Cuomo is “encouraging” folks to make use of telemedicine. “For those who do have the coronavirus we don’t need you going into emergency rooms and infecting workers,” he stated. New York has 50,000 hospital beds, he added,

New York’s first coronavirus drive-through testing middle opened Friday morning in New Rochelle, which has the very best cluster of COVID-19 circumstances in the US.