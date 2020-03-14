Coronavirus Fears Shut Down ‘Fear The Walking Dead’; ‘TWD’ Season 11 Pre-Production Pushed

It’s not fairly the zombie apocalypse, however concern over the coronavirus has taken a chew out of AMC’s Concern the Walking Lifeless and the following season of mom present The Walking Lifeless.

Presently in manufacturing and already set for a hiatus subsequent week, the Colman Domingo-starring spinoff will halt for one more three weeks within the abundance of warning that has unfold throughout the entire small-screen trade over the previous 48 hours. As reveals and specials up and down the dial and on streamers convey down the shutters, the Austin-based FearTWD created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson is aiming to select up across the week of April 13, we hear.

As FearTWD hits the COVID-19 pause button, pre-production on Season 11 of the Georgia-filmed The Walking Lifeless may even get pushed within the identify of well being security. AMC says TWD will give precise bodily manufacturing on the present a shove of about three to 4 weeks down the calendar. The writers’ room on the Angela Kang-showrun sequence will stay open, with scribes working remotely on the upcoming season.

Moreover, the but to debut Kevin Can F*** Himself may even delay pre-production on its opening season for a couple of month, AMC asserts.

In such instances of pandemic, ask your self – what would Victor Strand do? Effectively, now we all know.