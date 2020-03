Id Malta workplaces have remained shut this morning, as fears of Coronavirus unfold.

A queue of people, foreigners trying to find assist from the corporate, has constructed up exterior the workplaces in Valley Freeway, Msida.

The office was ensuing from open at 7.30am however it remained shut.

Id Malta had launched on Tuesday, by Fb, that its expatriate office could possibly be “rapidly closed” as of Thursday, March 12.

The corporate didn’t current an proof for the sudden closure.