Coronavirus Empties WCBS-TV New York Newsroom For 11 PM Newscast, With Anchors Maurice DuBois And Kristine Johnson Absent

The coronavirus scare instantly hit the Friday night time newscast for WCBS-TV in New York. As a substitute of the newcast opening with common anchors Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson, there was Pat Harvey, who sat in tonight, anchoring the native New York newscast from Los Angeles. That is the second night time, as crews continued to disinfect the CBS Broadcast Heart in New York due to three reported instances of coronavirus. She didn’t say who, however added that “each Maurice and Kristine are doing fantastic.”

The telecast was dominated by the impression of coronavirus in New York Metropolis, the query of whether or not public faculties ought to shut, and the shortage of meals on grocery store cabinets. However not often does a narrative hit residence the best way it has for WCBS-TV.

Peter Dunn, President, CBS Tv Stations, and President and Normal Supervisor, WCBS-TV and WLNY-TV stated each the Los Angeles and San Francisco associates have been serving to with the anchoring whereas their Gotham colleagues cope with the scare:

“We’ve been planning for the opportunity of making operational changes if we would have liked to be out of the Broadcast Heart for any motive,” he stated in a press release. “Our primary precedence is the well being and security of our staff. Fortunately, we have now individuals and technical assets throughout our station group which are protecting CBS 2 on the air and serving our viewers at a time once we know they’re relying on us for the most recent information. I can’t start to specific how proud I’m of our staff. They really are the most effective within the enterprise. We’re working laborious, staying secure and searching ahead to returning to the Broadcast Heart as soon as the cleansing has been completed.”