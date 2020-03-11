Coronavirus: Elderly, vulnerable people urged to stay indoors



Aged people and weak individuals are being urged to stay indoors besides utterly necessary.

In a press launch, the Family and Social Solidarity Ministry talked about that it was advising the aged and weak to stay inside in view of the state of affairs in Malta and abroad.

That’s solely a prevention measure, the ministry talked about. The federal authorities as quickly as as soon as extra appealed for calm and accountability and insisted that there isn’t any set off for alarm.

The aged, weak of us and youngsters are most at risk inside the Covid-19 outbreak, which has been declared to be a pandemic by the World Nicely being Organisation.