Coronavirus: Broadway Producers Discussing Immediate Month-Long Shutdown; Emergency Meeting Underway

EXCLUSIVE: The Broadway League has known as an emergency assembly right this moment as theater homeowners and producers contemplate a proposal to close down all Broadway productions instantly over coronavirus considerations, staying darkish till Easter Sunday, April 12, Deadline hears.

Such a shutdown may see the trade shedding effectively greater than $100 million in a month’s price of weekly field workplace alone, not counting advance ticket gross sales.

The League, the commerce group representing theater homeowners and producers, didn’t instantly reply to Deadline’s request for remark.

Deadline additionally hears that the shutdown is endorsed by Actors’ Fairness.

The shutdown could be by far essentially the most excessive in fashionable Broadway historical past. Theaters have been closed for 2 days following the 9/11 assaults on New York Metropolis. Night performances that evening, and matinee and night performances the next day have been canceled, with performances resuming Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001 on the sturdy urging of the trade, unions and then-mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Right now’s assembly would come simply hours after New York Metropolis mayor Invoice de Blasio informed CNN that new Broadway tips have been anticipated to be introduced right this moment or tomorrow, warning that theatergoers ought to brace for change.

“I don’t wish to see Broadway go darkish if we are able to keep away from it,” de Blasio informed the community. “I wish to see if we are able to strike some form of steadiness.” The mayor stated town and trade have been attempting to determine: is there a solution to scale back the capability, scale back the variety of individuals? If we can not strike that steadiness, in fact, we are able to go to closure.”

As of Thursday morning, New York Metropolis has 62 confirmed instances of coronavirus, together with a Broadway usher who not too long ago labored at theaters housing new productions of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and, opening tonight, the musical Six. Deadline hears that an actor in one other manufacturing may need been uncovered as effectively, though that’s unconfirmed.

Earlier this week, the Broadway League expressed cautious optimism within the wake of final week’s regular field workplace studies, however famous that upcoming weeks may inform a distinct story.

Some measures – extra venue cleanings, restricted backstage entry and lowered stage door interplay between actors and followers – have been already underway. Patrons feeling unwell with both chilly or flu signs have been being urged to remain dwelling and change tickets for future performances.

Additionally this week, producer Scott Rudin slashed ticket costs to $50 by March for no matter seats remained obtainable at his 5 often sold-out Broadway productions, a transfer that was designed to assist preserve theaters full if coronavirus considerations took a big toll on attendance.

Rudin’s productions To Kill a Mockingbird, West Facet Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The E book of Mormon are among the many hottest and profitable on Broadway, and usually play to, or close to, full homes.

As of final evening, Broadway had 31 productions on the boards, with eight new reveals anticipated to affix the line-up all through the vital spring season.

The closure arrives simply because the smash London and Chicago musical Six was set for its opening tonight, with different big-ticket productions deliberate for openings within the coming weeks together with Diana, Plaza Suite, Caroline or Change, How I Realized To Drive, American Buffalo, Birthday Candles, Sing Avenue, Take Me Out and Flying Over Sundown.

This story is growing…