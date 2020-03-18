Coronavirus: ‘American Idol’ Suspends Rehearsals & Sends Contestants Home As Live Show Decision Looms

Lower than two weeks earlier than ABC’s American Idol is slated to start out its reside efficiency exhibits, prep work on them, together with rehearsals with the finalists, has been suspended, sources mentioned. Contestants are going dwelling to be with their households amid escalating coronavirus outbreak that has now unfold to all 50 states.

The choice by American Idol producer Fremantle was made following Los Angeles County’s new strict tips prohibiting giant gatherings to gradual the unfold of COVID-19. Moreover, Fremantle has instituted working remotely as modifying on the ultimate pre-taped Idol episodes continues. Due to its scope and variety of hours delivered, American Idol has a big producing staff and employs an enormous crew.

The suspension of pre-production raises questions concerning the efficiency exhibits, the primary of which is at the moment slated for Monday, March 30. I hear having an viewers already had been dominated out, however, in mild of the shortly evolving state of affairs round COVID-19, there’ll seemingly should be extra modifications made for these exhibits to proceed amid a pandemic. It’s conceivable that the producers and ABC might use extra current footage for an additional episode or two to purchase themselves a while whereas they consider the state of affairs and make a ultimate determination whether or not to proceed with reside exhibits and, in the event that they do, in what form or kind.

NBC and Warner Bros. Various TV should make the same determination this spring on The Voice. They’ve a bit extra time — the primary reside present of the singing competitors is scheduled for Might 4.