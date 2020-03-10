Corey Feldman’s BOMBSHELL! Amanda Bynes On The Run From The Law! Meghan Markle Says Goodbye! And… | Perez Hilton

Corey Feldman named names! All the details of his explosive new documentary! Amanda Bynes ignores courtroom orders! Refuses to confirm proper right into a court-mandated psychiatric facility and the newest on her relationship alongside along with her on/off fiancee! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s awkward exit from the British royal family! Italy‘s on lockdown! Coachella‘s transferring to October! And all the newest on the illness inflicting mass worldwide hysteria!

And additional of at current’s hottest headlines, along with Katy Perry, Zendaya, Lady GaGa, Jared Leto, Madonna, Alex Trebek, the Spice Girls, Chad Johnson, Kaley Cuoco and MORE!

Watch! Take pleasure in!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to look at additional of Perez’s day-after-day recap films!