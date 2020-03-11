Cooper Hefner & Scarlett Byrne Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

Former Playboy bigwig Cooper Hefner, 28, and actress Scarlett Byrne, 29, have a baby on one of the simplest ways!

On Tuesday, the pair broke the data on Instagram. Along with a pic of Scarlett exhibiting off her youngster bump, Cooper wrote, “Scarlett and I’ve been blessed with incredible info we’re ecstatic to share. This summer season we will be welcoming a model new member to the family. The two of us couldn’t be happier as we await the arrival of our child.”

Scarlett added, “Cooper and I are delighted to share that now now we have considerably one on one of the simplest ways. Our hearts are full of gratitude and pleasure, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the most recent little Hefner.”

The data comes merely 5 months after they tied the knot at Ventura Metropolis Hall in California. On the time, Cooper wrote, “Scarlett and I’ve made it formally approved and the two of us couldn’t be happier. Cheers to a life filled with affection, happiness, journey, and good operate, Mrs. Hefner.”

Scarlett gushed, “I such as you Cooper. I’m proud to face by your side, as your companion, your pal, and your partner. I can’t wait to proceed setting up a life collectively. My coronary coronary heart is so full and I’m so grateful for our love.”

The two obtained engaged in 2015, two years sooner than his well-known dad Hugh Hefner died from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

Hugh tweeted, “Sending love and congratulations to my son Cooper and his fianceé Scarlett on their engagement.”