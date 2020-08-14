Controversy over the stars that Netflix has hired to dub its next animated series

Thursday was a bittersweet day for lovers of Memories of Idhún, the fantastic novels of the Valencian Laura Gallego. There was finally a trailer for the adaptation that Netflix will premiere on September 10. But readers and viewers also discovered the voices that the characters had: the actors can be very media but they don’t sound like the dubbing experts that the series needed. Even the author herself has openly shown her disapproval of the platform’s final decision.

The selection process for the adaptation of the epic trilogy was done mainly among professional voice actors with experience in voicing animation characters, and Gallego was present during this casting. “I was allowed to participate in the final selection of this casting and we had already chosen the cast of dubbing actors who would give voice to the characters”he explained in a letter on his website.















Gallego: “I would like to state that those voices in particular are not the ones I had imagined for my characters”





“Some time later, and unexpectedly, some of these actors were replaced by others without experience in dubbing”, has criticized. What is the final cast? Well, it includes Itzan Escamilla, very popular after passing through Elite, in addition to Carlos Cuevas (Merlin), Michelle Jenner (Paco’s men), Nico Romero (Cable girls) and Sergio Mur (Cable girls).

Given the reactions of the expectant fans who had placed high hopes in the adaptation of Memories of Idhún, which in the end has an aesthetic in line with the anime, she wanted to distance herself from the decisions: “I want to clarify that from the first moment my wish was that all the characters of the series were interpreted by actors specialized in dubbing”.

As with audiovisual adaptations, the author, involved in the project, lost control of her work and from Netflix “They had other preferences regarding dubbing in Spanish and it was their criteria that prevailed in the end”. So, if you are one of the viewers who visualized some characters with other voices, you are not the only one. “I would like to make it clear that these specific voices are not the ones I had imagined for my characters,” Gallego has emphatically expressed.









It is not the first time, in fact, that an animated work has encountered this situation: the choice to hire famous figures at the expense of dubbing experts. What’s the point of it? Will viewers see an animation production if Itzan Escamilla with 7.6 million followers on Instagram or Carlos Cuevas who has almost a million? It may not work exactly like that.

The choice of famous voices for this class of productions has more to do with promotion and exposure. If you do not have known voices, you will have more problems to monopolize spaces and interviews in the media.. On the other hand, if you hire very popular actors, you will have the speaker of their social networks, in addition to the ability to place interviews in the media, which allow to make the work known to a wider potential audience.

Be that as it may, there is also a detail to be recognized: so far only a few images of Memories of Idhún. What if there are voices that are artificial and forced in the montage of this brief preview but the end result is more satisfactory? On September 10 we will leave doubts.























