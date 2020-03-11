TELEVISION

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for drink driving

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
4 Min Read

Alex Jones arrest
Alex Jones was arrested on a misdemeanour cost of driving whereas intoxicated (Image: Getty/EPA/AP)

The American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been arrested in Texas on a drink driving cost, after his ex-wife known as police to their home over a ‘bodily’ argument.

The InfoWars web site founder was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and launched on bond a couple of hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Workplace spokeswoman Kristen Darkish mentioned.

Far-right broadcaster Jones was slightly below the restrict and arrested on a misdemeanour cost of driving whereas intoxicated, in accordance with court docket information launched in the present day.

Jones, 46, had a ‘robust odour of alcohol’ coming from him and his blood-alcohol stage was recorded at 0.076 and 0.079, the information mentioned.


In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 booking photo provided by the Travis County (Texas) Sheriff's Office is Alex Jones. Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. (Travis County Sheriff's Office via AP)
A reserving picture of Alex Jones launched in the present day by the Travis County Sheriff’s Workplace (Image: AP)

Kelly Jones on Inside Edition
Kelly Jones divorced Alex Jones in 2015 (Image: Inside Version)

In Texas, the authorized blood alcohol restrict is 0.08. Jones was additionally allegedly unable to finish sobriety exams, dropping his stability and failing to stroll heel-to-toe.

In an arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s deputy mentioned he was initially responding to a household disturbance name at Jones’ house simply after 10 pm yesterday.

The affidavit mentioned: ‘Dispatch suggested the disturbance now was solely verbal however earlier within the day “it was bodily”.’

An legal professional for Jones didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

An article posted on his InfoWars web site recommended he was pulled over for going 5 miles over the velocity restrict. The article mentions Jones having a ‘small quantity of sake’ along with his spouse at dinner however doesn’t point out an argument.


epa08144974 Alex Jones of Info Wars joins gun-rights supporters gathered for a rally outside the Virginia state capitol in Richmond, Virginia, USA, 20 January 2020. Virginia Citizens Defense League organized the rally to lobby against gun measures, introduced by Virginia's Democratic-led assembly, that would require background checks and ban guns in some public parks and buildings. The rally also attracted militia members, white supremacists, and other far-right extremists. EPA/SHAWN THEW
Alex Jones at a gun-rights supporters gathering (Image: EPA)

RICHMOND, VA - JANUARY 20: InfoWars host Alex Jones rides in an armored vehicle during a rally organized by The Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the state capitol building on January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. During elections last year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam promised to enact sweeping gun control laws in 2020, including limiting handgun purchase to one per month, banning military-style weapons and silencers, allowing localities to ban guns in public spaces and enacting a 'red flag' law so authorities can temporarily seize weapons from someone deemed a threat. While event organizers have asked supporters to show up un-armed, militias and other far-right groups from across the country plan to attend the rally and show their support for gun rights. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
InfoWars host Alex Jones rides in an armored car throughout a rally organized by The Virginia Residents Protection League (Image: Getty Photos)

The deputy mentioned that when he arrived he noticed Jones’ Dodge Charger leaving the neighbourhood and pulled him over.

Jones allegedly mentioned he and his spouse acquired into an argument over dinner and that he ended up strolling about three miles house from the restaurant.

He claimed that the mentioned the argument continued when he acquired house, so he set off for one other downtown residence he owns ‘to get away from his spouse,’ in accordance with the affidavit.

Jones is being sued in Austin by the mother and father of a six-year-old sufferer of the 2012 Sandy Hook bloodbath, who declare the Infowars host used his present to advertise falsehoods that the capturing was a hoax.

He based InfoWars in 1999 and produces his radio present in Austin.

Get in contact with our information workforce by emailing us at [email protected]

For extra tales like this, examine our information web page.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *