‘Conan’ To Air New Shows Beginning March 30

Conan O’Brien isn’t going to let coronavirus issues cease him from doing his late-night present. Conan will return with full, new episodes starting Monday, March 30 on TBS.

The brand new reveals shall be shot remotely on an iPhone, with out an viewers and with visitor interviews being filmed through video chat, based on the community. O’Brien’s manufacturing workers will stay working from dwelling.

“The standard of my work is not going to go down as a result of technically that’s not potential,” mentioned O’Brien.

“Our first precedence is the well being and well-being of everybody within the Group Coco household, and our second precedence is to attempt to discover a manner that we will do our jobs safely, from dwelling, and contribute some leisure for our followers on the market who could also be hungry for foolish distraction,” mentioned Jeff Ross, Govt Producer.

Conan has been on a pre-scheduled hiatus since March 16, however as a result of coronavirus pandemic, O’Brien has been filming quick movies all through this week in effort to carry some levity to these in self-isolation. He’s additionally recorded a particular “Quarantine Version” of his widespread podcast Conan O’Brien Wants A Good friend that was launched on March 13.

Apart from Conan, all late-night reveals have suspended manufacturing attributable to issues over the coronavirus disaster, however many have managed to keep up an internet presence. Hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have shot their monologues remotely for on-line viewing. Jimmy Fallon is taking pictures 10-minute episodes with a brief monologue and movie star visitors through Zoom that air nightly as a part of The Tonight Show encore episodes following premiere on the present’s YouTube channel. The Each day Present’s Trevor Noah has been filming digital shorts all through the day.

Conan airs Monday-Thursday at 11 PM ET/PT on TBS. The present is produced by Conaco LLC.