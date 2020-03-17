‘Community’: Netflix & Hulu To Share Streaming Rights To Sony Pictures TV Comedy Series

Within the midst of a really dramatic Friday March 13, when Hollywood was coming to grips with the severity of the coronavirus epidemic and information of manufacturing shutdowns was coming each jiffy, Netflix made a low-key announcement through a tweet that could be launching on the service April 1.

In a non-exclusive cope with Neighborhood producer/distributor Sony Pictures TV, Netflix is taking world SVOD rights to Dan Harmon’s 2009 ensemble comedy, sharing home rights with Neighborhood‘s present streaming residence, Hulu.

Sony Pictures TV took out all six seasons of Neighborhood, which initially ran on NBC, earlier than transferring to Yahoo! Display for its last season, in October.

Unique world rights to the single-camera comedy have been out there beginning Might 2021 when the present pact with Hulu was up. As an alternative of placing such an unique world deal — one thing Sony Pictures TV did for Seinfeld, additionally at present on Hulu — the studio bought the collection to each Netflix and Hulu non-exclusively, an association I hear each streamers have been high quality with for the worth. The pact is claimed to be within the excessive eight-figure vary complete, with Netflix paying considerably extra as a result of they get world rights. I hear the offers is for 3-Four years, longer for Netflix as Hulu has one other 12 months on its present settlement.

Along with airing on Hulu within the U.S., the present, which relies on Harmon’s personal expertise at neighborhood school, at present runs through Amazon in Canada, Australia and the UK and Netflix in Eire and New Zealand in addition to on plenty of SVOD providers comparable to C4-backed All4 and Australia’s Stan.

Hulu not too long ago made an analogous association for an additional hit collection by harmon, Rick & Morty. Hulu is the present streaming residence for the hit Grownup Swim animated comedy, whose library was bought to HBO Max in October however can even proceed to be out there on Hulu.

Neighborhood stars Joel McHale and Chevy Chase in addition to an ensemble of breakout expertise, together with Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash.