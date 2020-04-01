TELEVISION

Comedian Chokoleit dies at 46 in Philippines

April 1, 2020
Replace: Comedian Chokoleit Explanation for Demise Revealed in Newest Report

Comedian Jonathan Aguilar Garcia, higher generally known as Chokoleit died (46) died after a efficiency in Abra on Saturday, March 9. He reportedly had hassle respiration after the occasion and was transported to a neighborhood hospital however sadly, He didn’t make it, his expertise company, Star Magic stated.

There are not any particulars made obtainable by Star Magic about Chokoleit’s explanation for dying. Chokoleit starred in many ABS-CBN films and 2004’s Kapamilya fantaserye “Marina” was one in every of her most notable efficiency.

Many Comedians are turning to Twitter to indicate their condolences and pay respect to Chokoleit’s dying together with Comedian Vice Ganda who in a tweet stated, “Thanks Lord for giving me an opportunity to satisfy Chokoleit and develop into his good friend. I’m unhappy that we misplaced him however comfortable that he’ll be in a a lot peaceable and happier place now with you. Thanks for every part Chokie. I really like you!!! Relaxation effectively my good friend.”

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

