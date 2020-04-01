Comedian Chokoleit dies at 46 in Philippines

Replace: Comedian Chokoleit Explanation for Demise Revealed in Newest Report

Comedian Jonathan Aguilar Garcia, higher generally known as Chokoleit died (46) died after a efficiency in Abra on Saturday, March 9. He reportedly had hassle respiration after the occasion and was transported to a neighborhood hospital however sadly, He didn’t make it, his expertise company, Star Magic stated.

There are not any particulars made obtainable by Star Magic about Chokoleit’s explanation for dying. Chokoleit starred in many ABS-CBN films and 2004’s Kapamilya fantaserye “Marina” was one in every of her most notable efficiency.

Many Comedians are turning to Twitter to indicate their condolences and pay respect to Chokoleit’s dying together with Comedian Vice Ganda who in a tweet stated, “Thanks Lord for giving me an opportunity to satisfy Chokoleit and develop into his good friend. I’m unhappy that we misplaced him however comfortable that he’ll be in a a lot peaceable and happier place now with you. Thanks for every part Chokie. I really like you!!! Relaxation effectively my good friend.”

Thanks Lord for giving me an opportunity to satisfy Chokoleit and develop into his good friend. Im unhappy that we misplaced him. However comfortable that he’ll be in a a lot peaceable and happier place now with you. Thanks for every part Chokie. I really like you!!! Relaxation effectively my good friend. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) March 9, 2019

So unhappy to listen to about chokoleit. Prayers of grace for his family members. RIP expensive good friend. — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) March 9, 2019

RIP @chokoleitWiTS. The laughter and happiness you delivered to everybody will certainly be missed. Such a tragic day — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) March 9, 2019

moments like this remind me that life is brief and that it may be taken away, anytime, any day… relaxation in peace, chokoleit ? — Riri (@Alecsandwich) March 9, 2019

Could you relaxation in peace, Chokoleit. It was a colourful experience, thanks for all of the laughters. You can be missed.#RIPChokoleit pic.twitter.com/oG8MRf2il3 — scley (@s_sketchy) March 9, 2019