‘Comando al sol’ visits the caves of Valporquero, Lanzarote and La Graciosa

Command the sun travel this week to the center of the earth in León, the territory with the most Biosphere reserves in the world, and enter one of the most important caves in Europe: that of Valporquero. You will descend inside this authentic geological jewel, winner of the best tourism activity in Spain with its route The course of the waters. On this summer journey you will discover endangered trades and ancestral homes that could well be the home of the future. The trip continues in Lanzarote and ends in La Graciosa, crossing the crater of a volcano, crossing mountains of fire, tasting the malvasia and resting on relaxed beaches.

RTVE

The cave of Valporquero and the pallozas

The Valporquero cave descends the river bed of the Torío River and it has become the economic sustenance of the valleys in which there is no agriculture or livestock. Ruben teaches the traveler how to slide through this underground cathedral full of waterfalls, waterfalls and stone slides. North of the province and bordering Lugo, in Los Ancares, another of the best kept secrets of the province of León is hidden: the ancestral pallozas. The typical houses of this region, forerunners of modern sustainable houses, were already used by the Romans. The residents of Balouta keep five pallozas standing and they have become the guardians of these unique houses.

RTVE

The magic of Lanzarote and La Graciosa

As this year many fewer tourists come to Lanzarote, the camel drivers who walk tourists through the sea of ​​lava take turns dividing the work and profit. 40% of the island is protected and Marcelo He opens the season guiding hikers through the volcanoes while remembering that the Canary Islands is much more than sun and beach. Juan works in a typical food restaurant. This summer he makes up for the lack of diners by serving millet broth and Canarian sancocho to local tourists. Laura has his second residence in Famara beach, a white sandy area three kilometers long, in which 20 surf schools are concentrated and which is known as he European hawaii. Julia and her family They have several houses in La Graciosa, the eighth inhabited island of the archipelago; a paradise that can be traveled by bike, where there is no asphalt, which boasts deserted beaches and not having had a single case of coronavirus.

RTVE

