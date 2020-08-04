‘Comando al Sol’ travels from the Costa del Sol to Galicia

All summers fit in Command the sun: high-end car or collective bus; Balinese bed or shared room; sail on one of the most luxurious yachts in the world or splash around on pedalos; Iranian champagne or breaded steak sandwich … The program will land in Malaga and its province, capital of European tourism. And then you will enter the Galician Caribbean, to put on your boots with the best seafood in the Rías Bajas, taste what they say is the best Albariño in the world and visit Cambados and Combarro, two towns of the Galicia magic.

The tourist likes to show off, he says so Victor, specialist in renting high-end vehicles. Walking with one of your cars on the Costa del Sol costs between 1,500 and 3,500 euros a day. And the business works. One of his clients is Juan Hassani, businessman and Persian duke. He and his family eat caviar for breakfast and celebrate the summer by toasting with champagne of gold shavings.

With a quarter of what ten grams of caviar cost, Paqui, owner of a neighborhood store, feeds three people: croquettes, potato omelette, breaded fillets …

Luis has launched a flat rate to sail without a boat. And he ensures that this summer the rental of boats has multiplied.

Galicia’s gold is found in the sea

Clams, cockles, mussels, razors … This year Galician seafood has gained weight more than ever. The months of stoppage due to the coronavirus increased its size and the desire to eat it. María José and the shellfish gatherers of Cambados are pioneers in teaching tourism the secrets hidden under the waters of the Ría de Arousa.

Gabriel is meeting this summer with more Galicians than ever on board his boat. Live to discover the traveler nearby paradises. With it it is easy to understand how much it costs to collect seven kilos of a razor without the help of an oxygen cylinder or why they call the uninhabited Island of Areoso the “Galician Caribbean”.

The tourist is also essential for the family of Juan. The Marquis of Figueroa opens the Pazo de Fefiñans with the purpose of bringing a few euros to the maintenance of this imposing three-storey Galician palace, garden, vineyard and cellar. The visit ends a glass of what they say is the best Albariño in the world.

