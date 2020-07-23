‘Collateral damage’, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s revenge

Gordy Brewer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a firefighter from Los Angeles who helplessly assists the death of his wife and daughter, who died after blowing up a building. The person responsible for the terrorist attack is El Lobo (Cliff Curtis), leader of one of the worst groups of the Colombian guerrilla. When the CIA and the FBI only regret these collateral damages (the explosives were intended for members of the Colombian consulate and American secret agents), the vengeful firefighter will decide to capture the murderer on his own.

The California Governor Movie

Brothers Peter y David Griffiths They wrote the script for Collateral Damage, a film directed by Andrew Davis it hit theaters a year before Arnold Schwarzenegger, protagonist of the feature film, will win the elections as governor of the state of California. The film, which had to delay the scheduled release date due to the 9/11 attacks, did not have the expected success at the box office, since the profit obtained did not cover the invested budget.

Among the cast members also stands out the presence of the Italian Francesca Neri, who starred in three Spanish productions before filming Collateral damage: The ages of Lulu (1990), Shoot! (1993) and Aspen meat (1997), the latter together with Javier Bardem and under the direction of Pedro Almodovar.

Collateral Damage. USA, 2002. Action. 115 min. Dir .: Andrew Davis. Int .: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas, Francesca Neri, Cliff Curtis, John Leguizamo, John Turturro, Miguel Sandoval.

