UPDATED with Chet Hanks Instagram video: Colin Hanks and Chet Hanks have taken to social media to present an replace on their mother and father Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after they revealed that they’d been recognized with COVID-19.

“We’re so grateful for the outpouring of assist from everybody,” former Life In Items star Colin Hanks tweeted. “My mother and father are receiving wonderful care in Australia and are doing nicely (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

He added, “Even if I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks we’ve been in fixed contact and am assured that they’ll make a full restoration.”

Chet Hanks posted a video on Instagram, saying he had simply spoken by telephone together with his mother and father.

“Wassup everybody. Yea, its true my mother and father obtained coronavirus. Loopy,” he mentioned. “They’re each down in Australia proper now ’trigger my dad was taking pictures a film down there. I simply obtained off the telephone with them. They each are fantastic. They’re not even that sick. They’re not apprehensive about it. They’re not trippin’ however they’re going by way of the required well being precautions clearly.

“I don’t assume it’s something to be too apprehensive about. I recognize everybody’s concern and the nicely needs. I feel it’s all going to be alright. I recognize it. All people keep protected on the market. A lot love.”

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie from Warner Bros. The 2-time Oscar winner Hanks is about to play Presley’s longtime supervisor Colonel Tom Parker within the mission.

“We felt a bit drained, like we had colds, and a few physique aches. Rita had some chills that got here and went. Slight fevers too. To play issues proper, as is required on the earth proper now, we had been examined for the Coronavirus, and had been discovered to be optimistic,” Hanks advised Deadline in an announcement Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner added “We Hanks’ will probably be examined, noticed, and remoted for so long as public well being and security requires. Not way more to it than a one-day-at-a-time method, no?” He promised to “maintain the world and up to date” and inspired everybody to “Handle yourselves.”

Warner Bros.’ untitled Elvis Presley film is scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2021.