Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman’s guest in ‘The Seduction’

Year 1864. During the American Civil War, the tranquility of a Virginia girls’ school where only women live is disturbed by the arrival of a handsome wounded Yankee soldier (Colin farrell). This man will touch the hearts of some of the residents in the center, which will end up being a disaster for the coexistence between the women and for himself.

Sofia Coppola’s triumph in Cannes

Seduction is the remake of The seducer (1971), film directed by Don Siegel and starring Clint eastwood. Both feature films are based on the best-known novel by the American playwright Thomas cullinan. In the film that is broadcast today on television, Sofia coppola He was in charge of directing and writing the script for this story. For her work, the Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in translation (2003) was awarded at the Cannes Festival with the award for Best Director.

The cast of Seduction was led by Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, that the same year that this film was released, another work was released in which both shared the limelight: The sacrifice of a sacred deer (2017), under the direction of Yorgos Lanthimos. In addition, among the cast members, the presence of very young actresses stands out, such as Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence or the newcomer in the film industry Emma howard.

The Beguiled. USA, 2017. Drama. 91 min. Dir .: Sofia Coppola. Int .: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, Wayne Pére, Emma Howard.

