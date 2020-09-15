Cobra Kai: When will the third season air on Netflix?

The exposure that gives Netflix his productions (at least those that he wants or works for him) cannot be compared with other platforms that broadcast fiction. You just have to see the resurrection in the media and among TV series fans. Cobra Kai, the sequel to Karate Kid that the platform recovered this past August by incorporating the first two seasons in its catalog. But when will the third come?

This sequel to Karate Kid At the beginning it was part of the original YouTube offer in its payment method. It obtained notoriety and good reviews, true, but its popularity had not spread as it was part of a platform that did not end up betting on fiction formats. On Netflix, on the other hand, he landed at the right time: at the end of the summer drought, in the middle of the Hollywood chaos due to the coronavirus and at a time when the public is looking for escapism and good vibes.









There will be clashes, of course. (Guy D’Alema / YouTube / Sony Pictures Television)



The two seasons premiered on Netflix, in fact, YouTube Premium subscribers had already seen them. For them, these first confrontations between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), rivals since they fought in a karate championship final when they were in high school, are nothing new. And unfortunately the third season, still unreleased, will not be released until 2021.

This date has a positive and a negative side. The positive is that has already been shot, is ready and possibly canned for Netflix to broadcast whenever it wants. This is very good news considering that Hollywood is resuming the filming of its series without knowing very well if they will be able to resume normally, which the course holds and having to make decisions such as canceling fictions because Covid-19 excessively increases the budgets and risks of filming.







Sony shot the third season for YouTube but it will finally air in 2021 on Netflix exclusively













The downside, however, is that Netflix wants to wait to air these ten new episodes for possibly the same reason. In a context where they do not know if they will have a lot of original offer for the next few months, since months have passed without shooting a single scene and now it is just returning to semi-normality, count on Cobra Kai to entertain and entertain users in 2021.

Furthermore, Netflix’s purchase of Cobra Kai seemed to obey this reasoning. Actually Sony Pictures Television had produced the third season for YouTube As it had done with the previous ones, but when they saw that the video platform abandoned its intention to attract users to the payment method through fiction, they were seduced by Netflix.

Young people will also have rivalries. (Guy D’Alema / Guy D’Alema / YouTube / Sony Pictures Television)



The situation was as follows: they had prepared a third season of the series but YouTube had already shown them their little predisposition to shoot new episodes. That third was going to be the final chapter. However, Netflix offered them the opportunity to buy the third season, which would be broadcast exclusively on its platform, and request new seasons later, in addition to possible spin-offs.









With these conditions (and taking into account the change in YouTube strategy), finally Youtube let Cobra Kai se mudase a Netflix. Of course, while some are grateful to have been able to enter the universe of Karate Kid with the original actors, others regret that this means waiting a little longer for the third season.















