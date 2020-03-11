Coachella Officially Announces Postponement, Refunds for 2020 Festival

Amid rumors yesterday of Coachella’s cancellation, sources instructed Your EDM that the competition was making the transfer to postpone till October, six months after the competition’s initially deliberate dates.





In an assertion launched immediately, Coachella confirms it’ll now happen on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will happen on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Moreover, refunds might be obtainable, with directions being despatched out this Friday, March 13, if attendees are unable to attend.

On the route of the County of Riverside and native well being authorities, we should sadly affirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach resulting from COVID-19 issues. Whereas this resolution comes at a time of common uncertainty, we take the security and well being of our friends, workers and group very significantly. We urge everybody to observe the rules and protocols put forth by public well being officers.

All purchases for the April dates might be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers might be notified by Friday, March 13 on learn how to receive a refund if they're unable to attend.

