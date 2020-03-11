TELEVISION

Coachella Officially Announces Postponement, Refunds for 2020 Festival

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Amid rumors yesterday of Coachella’s cancellation, sources instructed Your EDM that the competition was making the transfer to postpone till October, six months after the competition’s initially deliberate dates.


In an assertion launched immediately, Coachella confirms it’ll now happen on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will happen on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Moreover, refunds might be obtainable, with directions being despatched out this Friday, March 13, if attendees are unable to attend.

On the route of the County of Riverside and native well being authorities, we should sadly affirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach resulting from COVID-19 issues. Whereas this resolution comes at a time of common uncertainty, we take the security and well being of our friends, workers and group very significantly. We urge everybody to observe the rules and protocols put forth by public well being officers.

Coachella will now happen on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will happen on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates might be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers might be notified by Friday, March 13 on learn how to receive a refund if they’re unable to attend.

Thanks for your continued help and we look ahead to seeing you within the desert this fall.

 

Photograph courtesy of Coachellal

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *