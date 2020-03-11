CNN: Next Democratic Debate Will Not Have Live Audience Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The subsequent Democratic debate, the primary match up solely of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, additionally might be completely different in that it’ll lack a stay viewers.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer introduced that the occasion, scheduled for Sunday in Phoenix, will not embrace a crowd of spectators. He stated that on the request of each campaigns, they scrapped plans for an viewers. The format initially included plans for the candidates to take questions from the group.

CNN additionally stated that they won’t have a press submitting heart or a spin room, that are usually large components of the arrange for debate occasions.

The occasion will happen on the Arizona Federal Theatre, with Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Univision’s Jorge Ramos as moderators. CNN and Univision are cohosts of the occasion, which is sanctioned by the Democratic Nationwide Committee and CHC Daring, the political motion committee of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The talk will happen upfront of the Arizona major, in addition to presidential contests in Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

The Biden and Sanders campaigns cancelled plans for rallies on Tuesday night time in Cleveland.

In current days reveals like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune have introduced that they might go ahead with productions sans stay audiences, out of concern of the transmission of the virus.