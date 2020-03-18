CNN Employee In New York Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A employees member at CNN has examined optimistic for the coronavirus, the newest worker of a information group to contract the illness.

All three main broadcast networks — CBS Information, ABC Information and NBC Information — have reported that a number of staff who’ve contracted the virus. CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that CNN staffers in New York acquired a memo that the worker is in “superb well being as of right this moment.”

The coronavirus has posed a problem for all of the networks, on various ranges, as they function with slimmed-down staffs due to social distancing at their workplaces. On the identical time, they’ve needed to grapple with colleagues who’ve contracted the virus together with the necessity to quarantine those that might have had contact with them.

On Monday, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, co-hosts of the third hour of At present, stayed dwelling for a self-imposed isolation interval after one of many present’s producers examined optimistic for the virus. CBS Information international correspondent Seth Doane mentioned on CBS This Morning that he had contracted the virus, as he reported on his expertise from his dwelling in Rome.

“This can be a critical virus with probably lethal penalties.. and even for those who solely have delicate signs (like me) it’s important we take quarantine severely and cease the unfold of the virus,” Doane wrote on Twitter.

CBS Information, in the meantime, closed its broadcast heart studios late final week for a deep cleansing, and have reopened them with a set of restrictions that restrict occupancy to solely these staffers with a vital have to be there for community productions.