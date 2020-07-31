Clint Eastwood, ‘In the Line of Fire’ to Curb John Malkovich

Frank Horrigan (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran escort, who experienced better times when he became the bodyguard of President John Kennedy. Many years later, on the verge of retiring, he is going through a professional and personal crisis, but decides to return to the service of the White House when in a routine investigation he discovers that a psychopath named Mitch Leary (John Malkovich) is threatening the President of the United States with death. The president receives about 1,400 threats each year, but these seem credible and coming from a dangerous type.

Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich’s first time together

In the Line of Fire is the only film in which Wolfgang Petersen He has had the opportunity to direct two of the best-known actors in the film industry. Clint Eastwood y John Malkovich They shared the cast in this feature-length film for the first time and did not coincide on the same project again after 15 years. In The exchange (2008), both returned to work together, in this case with Clint Eastwood as director.

Three nominations for Oscars, three for BAFTAs and one more for Golden Globes, were the most outstanding nominations for prizes that were chosen in the line of fire. In all of them, John Malkovich stayed at the gates of the award in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

In the Line of Fire. EE.UU., 1993. Thriller. 135 min. Dir .: Wolfgang Petersen. Int .: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich, René Russo, Dylan McDermott, Gary Cole, Fred Dalton Thompson, John Mahoney, Tobin Bell.

